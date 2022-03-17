KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.93.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,729,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -184.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

