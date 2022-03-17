KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,814. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

