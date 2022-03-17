Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $73.69. 736,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $74.78.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 82.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 141,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 383.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.