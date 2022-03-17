Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $30,900.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KRP stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 232,329 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

