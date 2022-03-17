Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.88

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$155.88 and traded as low as C$154.26. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$154.26, with a volume of 55,802 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$155.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,010.73.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

