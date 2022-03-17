Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 22686316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

