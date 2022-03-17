Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.42 ($110.35).

FRA:KGX opened at €77.68 ($85.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.76. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

