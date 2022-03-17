KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,425,000 after buying an additional 289,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

