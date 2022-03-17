KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.