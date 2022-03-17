Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0803 on Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Kleros has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $49.89 million and $1.00 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002427 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00284097 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.