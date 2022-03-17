Klimatas Price Tops $0.0081 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,891.23 and $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

