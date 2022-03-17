Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 482,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,245,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.