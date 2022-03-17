K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($27.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.73 ($0.80) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.99 ($26.36). 2,391,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1.54. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.75 ($27.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

