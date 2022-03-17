Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$43.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on LIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.83.

LIF stock opened at C$39.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$33.33 and a one year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

