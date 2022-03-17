Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.
NASDAQ:LE traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 950,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59.
Several research analysts recently commented on LE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
