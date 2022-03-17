Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 219.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

