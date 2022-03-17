Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

