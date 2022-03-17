Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

