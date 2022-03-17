Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Etsy makes up approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,990,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

ETSY traded up $8.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.74. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

