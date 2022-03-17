Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 478,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,281. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,961,595. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

