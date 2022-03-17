Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. Apple makes up 0.4% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 70,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 321,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.59. 102,300,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,830,477. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

