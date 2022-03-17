Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Snap by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,041,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,429,926. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,203,242 shares of company stock valued at $46,080,539 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

