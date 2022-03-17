Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,266 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,347,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $548.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

