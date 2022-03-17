Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Bill.com comprises approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,294 shares of company stock worth $16,257,182. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL traded up $22.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,776. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.43.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

