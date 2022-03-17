Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.