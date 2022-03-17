Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.07.

LEN stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.