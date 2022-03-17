Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Lennar stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,999. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Lennar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lennar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.07.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

