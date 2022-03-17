Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,000 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.43. 185,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.78. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.43.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

