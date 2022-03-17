Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Levere stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 4,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Levere has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Levere by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levere during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Levere in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

