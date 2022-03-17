LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,840,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,360. The firm has a market cap of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,215 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,125,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 430,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LX. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

