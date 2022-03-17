LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of LX stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,840,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,360. The firm has a market cap of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 164,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 779,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 829.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,215 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,125,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 430,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
