Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $10.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.75. 22,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.