Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,090 ($40.18) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.34) to GBX 3,440 ($44.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.43) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,101.67 ($40.33).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,302 ($29.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,424.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,635.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.28) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($130,013.17).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

