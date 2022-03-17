Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NYSE LTH opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000.

