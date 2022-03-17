LifeMD, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for LifeMD’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 10.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

