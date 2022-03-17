Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

LIMAF traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. Linamar has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Several brokerages have commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

