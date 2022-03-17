LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of RAMP opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.15.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,738,000 after purchasing an additional 277,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

