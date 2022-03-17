Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 135,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in GMS by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GMS by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

