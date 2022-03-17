Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,077. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

