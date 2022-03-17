Louis Miramontes Sells 250 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $334.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.
About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
