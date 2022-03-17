Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

Shares of LU opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

