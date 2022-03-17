Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.05. Lufax shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 528,696 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

