Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

