Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
