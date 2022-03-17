Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Issues Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

