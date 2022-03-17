Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $114.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $3,602,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $16,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after acquiring an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.