Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 437 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.