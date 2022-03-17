Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90.

