Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $251,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of UMAR stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

