Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded to Hold by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.25.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$77.37 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

