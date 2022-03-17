Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.24

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$145.24 and last traded at C$145.24, with a volume of 1035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.72.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.06.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

