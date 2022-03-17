Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 million, a P/E ratio of -406.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

